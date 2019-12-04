Jeffrey Epstein’s abuses started in 1985 and spanned more than two decades, the accusers said. File photo: Reuters
Jeffrey Epstein and his associates ‘repeatedly raped’ 13-year-old girl, lawsuit claims
- Sexual assault lawsuits piling up against Jeffrey Epstein’s US$577 million estate
- Epstein’s abuses started in 1985 and spanned more than two decades, his accusers said
Virginia Giuffre speaking in an interview on BBC Panorama that was aired on Monday. Photo: BBC Panorama via AP
‘There was a bath ... it started there’: Prince Andrew accuser said she was forced to have sex with the British royal three times
- In TV interview, Giuffre, who says she was forced to sleep with British royal when she was only 17, gives details of 2001 meeting at London nightclub
- ‘This is a story of abuse, and this is a story of your guys’ royalty,’ she says in appeal for support from British public
