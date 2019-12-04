Mengqi Ji Elledge has been missing since October 8. Photo: Columbia Police Department
Police divers search Missouri river for missing Chinese woman Mengqi Ji Elledge
- Police have been searching for Mengqi Ji Elledge, who has been missing since October 8
- Her husband is in custody over child abuse charges, but has not been charged in disappearance
Topic | Chinese overseas
Mengqi Ji Elledge was last seen at her residence in Columbia, Missouri, on October 8. Photo: Photo: Columbia Police Department
Missing Chinese woman Mengqi Ji Elledge’s one-year-old daughter at centre of grandparents’ custody battle in US
- Her parents say they have ‘close relationship’ with their grandchild, while her husband’s mother is also seeking guardianship of girl
- Joseph Elledge, who is in custody over child abuse charges, has not been charged in wife’s disappearance, though police say they suspect foul play
