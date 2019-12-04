US President Donald Trump has denounced the impeachment inquiry as a ‘hoax’ and a ‘witch hunt’. Photo: EPA
Trump on trial: the next steps of the impeachment process
- Hearings will certainly get more heated in the coming weeks ahead of a House vote and then trial in the Republican-majority Senate
The 300-page Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report. Photo: Reuters
The surprises in the Trump impeachment report
- Here is a look at some of the unexpected information in the 300-page report released by the US House of Representatives’ Intelligence Committee
