Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump has denounced the impeachment inquiry as a ‘hoax’ and a ‘witch hunt’. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

Trump on trial: the next steps of the impeachment process

  • Hearings will certainly get more heated in the coming weeks ahead of a House vote and then trial in the Republican-majority Senate
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:11pm, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump has denounced the impeachment inquiry as a ‘hoax’ and a ‘witch hunt’. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
The 300-page Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

The surprises in the Trump impeachment report

  • Here is a look at some of the unexpected information in the 300-page report released by the US House of Representatives’ Intelligence Committee
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:06pm, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The 300-page Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.