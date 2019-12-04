A screenshot of a video posted by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation appears to show world leaders including Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson speaking about Donald Trump. Photo: Screenshot/CBC
Video appears to show world leaders mocking Donald Trump at Nato summit
- Video seems to reference the US president’s lengthy impromptu Tuesday morning press conference
Topic | Nato
