Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Fiery disagreements as Donald Trump impeachment hearing opens

  • Legal experts tell judiciary panel that president’s actions involving Ukraine meet definition of ‘high crimes and misdemeanours’
  • Calling process a ‘disgrace’ and ‘sham’, Republican lawmakers plan to spend much of session interrupting, delaying and questioning the rules
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:41am, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One after landing at Stansted Airport, northeast of London, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Impeachment report finds ‘overwhelming’ evidence of Donald Trump’s abuse of power

  • 300-page document also maps out ‘unparalleled effort of obstruction’, including witness intimidation, to stifle investigation into president’s Ukraine scheme
  • Report immediately dismissed by White House as product of ‘one-sided sham process’
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:07pm, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One after landing at Stansted Airport, northeast of London, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.