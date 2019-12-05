George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Fiery disagreements as Donald Trump impeachment hearing opens
- Legal experts tell judiciary panel that president’s actions involving Ukraine meet definition of ‘high crimes and misdemeanours’
- Calling process a ‘disgrace’ and ‘sham’, Republican lawmakers plan to spend much of session interrupting, delaying and questioning the rules
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One after landing at Stansted Airport, northeast of London, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Impeachment report finds ‘overwhelming’ evidence of Donald Trump’s abuse of power
- 300-page document also maps out ‘unparalleled effort of obstruction’, including witness intimidation, to stifle investigation into president’s Ukraine scheme
- Report immediately dismissed by White House as product of ‘one-sided sham process’
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
US President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One after landing at Stansted Airport, northeast of London, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP