George Zimmerman waits to address the court at the Seminole County Criminal Justice Centre in October 2016. Photo: Orlando Sentinel via TNS
George Zimmerman sues family of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed teen he shot and killed
- Neighbourhood watch volunteer acquitted of homicide in 2012 incident is suing victim’s relatives and others involved in case for US$100 million
- Zimmerman is alleging defamation, abuse of civil process and conspiracy, claiming that charges against him rested on false evidence
