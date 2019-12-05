Channels

A Los Angeles police officer was placed on leave after his body camera allegedly showed him fondling the breasts on a female corpse. Photo: Los Angeles Times via TNS
US policeman under investigation for fondling dead woman’s breasts

  • Officer turned off his body camera, but incident was captured by two-minute buffer on device
  • Footage was uncovered during random inspection, prompting ‘utter disgust’ within Los Angeles Police Department
Updated: 4:44am, 5 Dec, 2019

