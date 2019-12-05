Channels

An illustration of the sun-bound Parker Solar Probe. Image: Nasa/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben
Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe survives close encounter with sun to send home surprising findings

  • ‘Spectacular trove’ of data on super-hot corona collected by car-sized spacecraft
  • Probe reveals new information on solar wind as scientists seek to solve mysteries of space weather
Topic |   Space
Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:03am, 5 Dec, 2019

Chinese astronomers have discovered a black hole so huge that it challenges existing models of how stars evolve. Photo: AFP
Science

Chinese astronomers discover ‘impossibly massive’ black hole LB-1

  • Scientists from National Astronomical Observatory of China say find has 70 times the mass of the sun, even though physics says that is impossible
  • Black hole found using world’s largest galaxy scanner, the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fibre Spectroscopic Telescope in northern China
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 6:38am, 29 Nov, 2019

