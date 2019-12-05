An illustration of the sun-bound Parker Solar Probe. Image: Nasa/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben
Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe survives close encounter with sun to send home surprising findings
- ‘Spectacular trove’ of data on super-hot corona collected by car-sized spacecraft
- Probe reveals new information on solar wind as scientists seek to solve mysteries of space weather
Topic | Space
Chinese astronomers have discovered a black hole so huge that it challenges existing models of how stars evolve. Photo: AFP
Chinese astronomers discover ‘impossibly massive’ black hole LB-1
- Scientists from National Astronomical Observatory of China say find has 70 times the mass of the sun, even though physics says that is impossible
- Black hole found using world’s largest galaxy scanner, the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fibre Spectroscopic Telescope in northern China
Topic | China science
