Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US First Lady Melania Trump takes part in a round table in Boston, Massachusetts, in November. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Melania Trump wades into impeachment fight to defend teen son

  • During hearing, Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan punned on Barron Trump’s name to point out difference between presidents and monarchs
  • Minor children of US politicians, particularly presidents, are usually off limits
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:53am, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

US First Lady Melania Trump takes part in a round table in Boston, Massachusetts, in November. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Fiery disagreements as Donald Trump impeachment hearing opens

  • Legal experts tell judiciary panel that president’s actions involving Ukraine meet definition of ‘high crimes and misdemeanours’
  • Calling process a ‘disgrace’ and ‘sham’, Republican lawmakers plan to spend much of session interrupting, delaying and questioning the rules
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 4:17am, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.