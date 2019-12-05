US First Lady Melania Trump takes part in a round table in Boston, Massachusetts, in November. Photo: AFP
Melania Trump wades into impeachment fight to defend teen son
- During hearing, Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan punned on Barron Trump’s name to point out difference between presidents and monarchs
- Minor children of US politicians, particularly presidents, are usually off limits
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
US First Lady Melania Trump takes part in a round table in Boston, Massachusetts, in November. Photo: AFP
George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Fiery disagreements as Donald Trump impeachment hearing opens
- Legal experts tell judiciary panel that president’s actions involving Ukraine meet definition of ‘high crimes and misdemeanours’
- Calling process a ‘disgrace’ and ‘sham’, Republican lawmakers plan to spend much of session interrupting, delaying and questioning the rules
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP