Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump attends the plenary session of the Nato summit at the Grove hotel in Watford, northeast of London. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

The Trump reality show: Nato edition

  • Hot mics! World leaders caught on tape! A secret meeting! Impeachment!
Topic |   Nato
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 9:39am, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump attends the plenary session of the Nato summit at the Grove hotel in Watford, northeast of London. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A screenshot of a video posted by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation appears to show world leaders including Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson speaking about Donald Trump. Photo: Screenshot/CBC
United States & Canada

Video appears to show world leaders mocking Donald Trump at Nato summit

  • Video seems to reference the US president’s lengthy impromptu Tuesday morning press conference
Topic |   Nato
Business Insider

Business Insider  

Updated: 3:52pm, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A screenshot of a video posted by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation appears to show world leaders including Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson speaking about Donald Trump. Photo: Screenshot/CBC
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.