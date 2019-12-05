US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks about the impeachment inquiry of US President Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
US House to draft impeachment charges against Trump, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces
- Pelosi made the announcement on Thursday following a series of closed door meetings
Topic | Donald Trump
Barron Trump, son of US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. Photo: Bloomberg
Melania Trump wades into impeachment fight to defend teen son Barron
- During hearing, Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan punned on Barron Trump’s name to point out difference between presidents and monarchs
- Minor children of US politicians, particularly presidents, are usually off limits
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
