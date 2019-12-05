Channels

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks about the impeachment inquiry of US President Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US House to draft impeachment charges against Trump, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces

  • Pelosi made the announcement on Thursday following a series of closed door meetings
Topic |   Donald Trump
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 11:04pm, 5 Dec, 2019

Barron Trump, son of US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Melania Trump wades into impeachment fight to defend teen son Barron

  • During hearing, Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan punned on Barron Trump’s name to point out difference between presidents and monarchs
  • Minor children of US politicians, particularly presidents, are usually off limits
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:32am, 5 Dec, 2019

