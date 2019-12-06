A selfie posted on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Twitter account showing him with television presenters Phillip Schofield (left) and Holly Willoughby on Thursday. Photo: Twitter via AP
Boris Johnson uses Huawei phone for selfie after hinting at UK ban
- After TV interview, British PM posed with anchors holding what appeared to be P20 Pro in shimmering Twilight colour scheme
- Johnson had said at Nato summit Britain could follow international security allies by restricting Chinese telecoms firm’s products from 5G networks
Topic | Huawei
A selfie posted on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Twitter account showing him with television presenters Phillip Schofield (left) and Holly Willoughby on Thursday. Photo: Twitter via AP
A Huawei employee welcoming guests at Huawei's European Cyber Security Transparency Centre during its opening in Brussels. Photo: AFP
Huawei files lawsuit against FCC over its decision to ban rural carriers from tapping US funds to buy gear
- Huawei says FCC order is unlawful as it does not give Huawei required due process protections in labelling the company as a national security threat
- The challenge takes place as the trade and tech war between the US and China drags on
Topic | Huawei
A Huawei employee welcoming guests at Huawei's European Cyber Security Transparency Centre during its opening in Brussels. Photo: AFP