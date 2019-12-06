Channels

A selfie posted on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Twitter account showing him with television presenters Phillip Schofield (left) and Holly Willoughby on Thursday. Photo: Twitter via AP
United States & Canada

Boris Johnson uses Huawei phone for selfie after hinting at UK ban

  • After TV interview, British PM posed with anchors holding what appeared to be P20 Pro in shimmering Twilight colour scheme
  • Johnson had said at Nato summit Britain could follow international security allies by restricting Chinese telecoms firm’s products from 5G networks
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:30am, 6 Dec, 2019

A Huawei employee welcoming guests at Huawei's European Cyber Security Transparency Centre during its opening in Brussels. Photo: AFP
Big Tech

Huawei files lawsuit against FCC over its decision to ban rural carriers from tapping US funds to buy gear

  • Huawei says FCC order is unlawful as it does not give Huawei required due process protections in labelling the company as a national security threat
  • The challenge takes place as the trade and tech war between the US and China drags on
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 11:04pm, 5 Dec, 2019

