Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Undated images of Maksim Yakubets (left) and Igor Turashev, who were indicted by US authorities on Thursday. Photo: FBI via AFP
United States & Canada

US$5 million reward offered for ‘Evil Corp’ hacker Maksim Yakubets, who has Russian spy links

  • Lamborghini-driving Moscow criminal and partner Igor Turashev indicted over US$100 million international cybertheft spree
  • Group inserted Dridex, Bugat and other malware on a victims’ computers, gaining access to identities, passwords and bank accounts
Topic |   Computer hackers
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:54am, 6 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Undated images of Maksim Yakubets (left) and Igor Turashev, who were indicted by US authorities on Thursday. Photo: FBI via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hackers have increasingly targeted companies with malicious programs that can cripple systems. File photo: Reuters
Americas

Hacker who crippled Mexican state-owned oil company’s computers demands US$5 million ransom

  • Hackers have increasingly targeted companies with malicious programs that can cripple systems, removing them only after receiving substantial payments.
Topic |   Computer hackers
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:06pm, 14 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hackers have increasingly targeted companies with malicious programs that can cripple systems. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.