Undated images of Maksim Yakubets (left) and Igor Turashev, who were indicted by US authorities on Thursday. Photo: FBI via AFP
US$5 million reward offered for ‘Evil Corp’ hacker Maksim Yakubets, who has Russian spy links
- Lamborghini-driving Moscow criminal and partner Igor Turashev indicted over US$100 million international cybertheft spree
- Group inserted Dridex, Bugat and other malware on a victims’ computers, gaining access to identities, passwords and bank accounts
Computer hackers
Hackers have increasingly targeted companies with malicious programs that can cripple systems. File photo: Reuters
