US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘Don’t mess with me,’ Nancy Pelosi warns when asked if she hates Trump after impeachment announcement

  • US House Speaker fires back as she takes questions on proceedings against president
  • Veteran politician takes opportunity to blast Trump as a ‘coward’ on gun control and as being in ‘denial’ about climate change
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:46am, 6 Dec, 2019

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump at a lunch with UN Security Council permanent representatives in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Thursday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

World is laughing at Donald Trump, Joe Biden says in presidential election campaign video

  • Twitter post plays off clip from Nato summit that appears to show Canadian PM Justin Trudeau mocking the US president during chat with other leaders
  • Biden campaign receives boost with endorsement by former Democratic presidential nominee and secretary of state John Kerry
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:10am, 6 Dec, 2019

US President Donald Trump at a lunch with UN Security Council permanent representatives in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Thursday. Photo: AFP
