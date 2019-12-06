A banner for Uber draped on the front of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: AP
Uber riders report 3,000 sexual assaults in one year in US
- In a long-awaited safety report, the ride-hailing giant also revealed that nine people were killed in physical attacks last year
- The sexual assault claims reported to Uber ranged from unwanted kissing to forcible penetration
The logo of ride hailing company Didi Chuxing is seen on a car door at the IEEV New Energy Vehicles Exhibition in Beijing, China October 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Chinese ride hailing giant Didi to resume car-pooling service after year-long halt over safety concerns
- Didi has removed about 306,000 drivers from its platform since August last year, or one in every 100 registered drivers as of 2018
