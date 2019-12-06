Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A banner for Uber draped on the front of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Uber riders report 3,000 sexual assaults in one year in US

  • In a long-awaited safety report, the ride-hailing giant also revealed that nine people were killed in physical attacks last year
  • The sexual assault claims reported to Uber ranged from unwanted kissing to forcible penetration
Topic |   Uber
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:27am, 6 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A banner for Uber draped on the front of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The logo of ride hailing company Didi Chuxing is seen on a car door at the IEEV New Energy Vehicles Exhibition in Beijing, China October 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Start-ups

Chinese ride hailing giant Didi to resume car-pooling service after year-long halt over safety concerns

  • Didi has removed about 306,000 drivers from its platform since August last year, or one in every 100 registered drivers as of 2018
Topic |   Didi Chuxing
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 10:13pm, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The logo of ride hailing company Didi Chuxing is seen on a car door at the IEEV New Energy Vehicles Exhibition in Beijing, China October 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.