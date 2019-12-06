(FILES) This US Navy file handout photo shows The USS John F Kennedy is seen arriving at the US Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, where a shooting incident took place. Photo: AFP
Shooter, two others killed in second deadly incident at a US Navy base in a week
- An ‘active shooter’ was killed and two other people are dead at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida
- Earlier this week, a sailor shot three civilians at the historic Pearl Harbour military base in Hawaii
Topic | United States
(FILES) This US Navy file handout photo shows The USS John F Kennedy is seen arriving at the US Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, where a shooting incident took place. Photo: AFP
Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam in Hawaii. At least three people were injured, two of them critically, when a gunman opened fire at the base. Photo: AFP
Pearl Harbour attack: US Navy sailor goes on shooting spree before killing himself
- Three people including the gunman are dead after the attack
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam in Hawaii. At least three people were injured, two of them critically, when a gunman opened fire at the base. Photo: AFP