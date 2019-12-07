Channels

SCMP
US President Donald Trump speaks at a round table on small business and red tape reduction at the White House on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump takes aim at problem of toilets flushed ‘15 times’

  • US president says government is ‘looking very strongly’ at water pressure problems in nation’s bathrooms and wants to loosen rules on water conservation
  • Speaking at high-level White House meeting, Trump also renews his frequent criticism of energy-saving light bulbs, which he claims give him an ‘orange look’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:53am, 7 Dec, 2019

US President Donald Trump at a lunch with UN Security Council permanent representatives in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Thursday. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

World is laughing at Donald Trump, Joe Biden says in presidential election campaign video

  • Twitter post plays off clip from Nato summit that appears to show Canadian PM Justin Trudeau mocking the US president during chat with other leaders
  • Biden campaign receives boost with endorsement by former Democratic presidential nominee and secretary of state John Kerry
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:10am, 6 Dec, 2019

