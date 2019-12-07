US President Donald Trump speaks at a round table on small business and red tape reduction at the White House on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump takes aim at problem of toilets flushed ‘15 times’
- US president says government is ‘looking very strongly’ at water pressure problems in nation’s bathrooms and wants to loosen rules on water conservation
- Speaking at high-level White House meeting, Trump also renews his frequent criticism of energy-saving light bulbs, which he claims give him an ‘orange look’
US President Donald Trump at a lunch with UN Security Council permanent representatives in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Thursday. Photo: AFP
World is laughing at Donald Trump, Joe Biden says in presidential election campaign video
- Twitter post plays off clip from Nato summit that appears to show Canadian PM Justin Trudeau mocking the US president during chat with other leaders
- Biden campaign receives boost with endorsement by former Democratic presidential nominee and secretary of state John Kerry
