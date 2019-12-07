A sketch shows Elon Musk at the closing arguments of his defamation trial in Los Angeles on Friday. Image: Mona Shafer Edwards via Reuters
Elon Musk’s ‘pedo guy’ tweet did not defame British cave diver and Thai cave rescuer Vernon Unsworth, jury finds
- Vernon Unsworth’s lawyer had asked for US$190 million in damages to punish Tesla CEO for dropping ‘nuclear bomb’ on client’s life
- Musk says term was meant as insult, and he was not literally calling cave explorer a paedophile
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. leaves the US District Court, Central District of California through a back door in Los Angeles, U.S. on December 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Apu Gomes/Getty Images/AFP
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in ‘pedo guy’ defamation trial: I’m worth US$20 billion but short on cash
- Musk told the jury he has Tesla stock, and SpaceX stock, with debt against those holdings, and his net worth is about US$20 billion.
- But contrary to public opinion, he said, he did not have much cash.
