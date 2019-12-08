House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler. Photo: AP Photo
Democrats gather to prepare final impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump
- The House Judiciary Committee’s Democratic lawmakers work through the weekend to sift through evidence against the Republican president and draft formal charges
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Photo: AFP
‘Don’t mess with me,’ Nancy Pelosi warns when asked if she hates Trump after impeachment announcement
- US House Speaker fires back as she takes questions on proceedings against president
- Veteran politician takes opportunity to blast Trump as a ‘coward’ on gun control and as being in ‘denial’ about climate change
