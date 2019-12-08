Channels

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler. Photo: AP Photo
World /  United States & Canada

Democrats gather to prepare final impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump

  • The House Judiciary Committee’s Democratic lawmakers work through the weekend to sift through evidence against the Republican president and draft formal charges
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:57am, 8 Dec, 2019

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler. Photo: AP Photo
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

‘Don’t mess with me,’ Nancy Pelosi warns when asked if she hates Trump after impeachment announcement

  • US House Speaker fires back as she takes questions on proceedings against president
  • Veteran politician takes opportunity to blast Trump as a ‘coward’ on gun control and as being in ‘denial’ about climate change
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:48pm, 6 Dec, 2019

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Photo: AFP
