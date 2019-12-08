An aerial view of the USS John F Kennedy arriving for a port visit at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
Fears for wider terror plot after mass shooting suspect filmed Saudi airman opening fire at Pensacola Navy base
- Three additional suspects also allegedly watched videos of mass shootings at a dinner party hosted by the alleged gunman days earlier
Topic | Crime
An aerial view of the USS John F Kennedy arriving for a port visit at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam in Hawaii. At least three people were injured, two of them critically, when a gunman opened fire at the base. Photo: AFP
Pearl Harbour attack: US Navy sailor goes on shooting spree before killing himself
- Three people including the gunman are dead after the attack
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam in Hawaii. At least three people were injured, two of them critically, when a gunman opened fire at the base. Photo: AFP