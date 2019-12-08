Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An aerial view of the USS John F Kennedy arriving for a port visit at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

Fears for wider terror plot after mass shooting suspect filmed Saudi airman opening fire at Pensacola Navy base

  • Three additional suspects also allegedly watched videos of mass shootings at a dinner party hosted by the alleged gunman days earlier
Topic |   Crime
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 5:53am, 8 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

An aerial view of the USS John F Kennedy arriving for a port visit at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam in Hawaii. At least three people were injured, two of them critically, when a gunman opened fire at the base. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Pearl Harbour attack: US Navy sailor goes on shooting spree before killing himself

  • Three people including the gunman are dead after the attack
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:32pm, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam in Hawaii. At least three people were injured, two of them critically, when a gunman opened fire at the base. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.