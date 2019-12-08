US Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Pentagon chief plans to shift US focus to military competition with China and Russia despite Middle East threat
- Mark Esper outlined the plan in a speech at the Reagan National Defence Forum, an annual gathering of government, defence industry and military officials
Topic | Defence
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Photo: Handout via Reuters
After Nato defined China as a strategic challenge, Beijing said not all of its members wanted to label the country as an adversary. Photo: Xinhua
China hits out at ‘unilateralism and bullying’ after Nato calls it a strategic challenge
- Beijing says despite US efforts, some of the military alliance’s 29 members were against labelling the country as an adversary
- China is an ‘easy target’ as Washington and Europe are divided over the organisation’s future, according to observers
Topic | Nato
After Nato defined China as a strategic challenge, Beijing said not all of its members wanted to label the country as an adversary. Photo: Xinhua