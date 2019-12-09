Joint Terrorism Task Force personnel on site of the NAS Pensacola shooting investigation. Photo: Handout via AFP
FBI presumes Florida navy base shooting was act of terrorism
- Authorities are trying to determine if the suspect acted alone
- Alshamrani opened fire inside a classroom at the base, killing three people and wounding two sheriff’s deputies
An aerial view of the USS John F Kennedy arriving for a port visit at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
Fears for wider terror plot after mass shooting suspect filmed Saudi airman opening fire at Pensacola Navy base
- Three additional suspects also allegedly watched videos of mass shootings at a dinner party hosted by the alleged gunman days earlier
