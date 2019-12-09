Rapper Juice WRLD performs at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2018 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: AFP
Chicago-born rap artist Juice WRLD dies at 21
- Police confirmed that the 21-year-old man had suffered a medical emergency at Midway International Airport after getting off a private jet
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Rapper Juice WRLD performs at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2018 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: AFP
T.I. with his daughter Deyjah Harris. The US rapper has clarified his recent statements regarding policing her hymen and her virginity.
US rapper T.I. walks back comment about having his daughter’s hymen checked; says she was mortified but that he ‘didn’t get it’
- Speaking on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook series ‘Red Table Talk’, he said he was exaggerating and had no idea how sensitive people would be about it
- Calling it ‘Hymen-gate’, he said he had been acting in ‘a very joking manner’
Topic | Music
T.I. with his daughter Deyjah Harris. The US rapper has clarified his recent statements regarding policing her hymen and her virginity.