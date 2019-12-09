Channels

Rapper Juice WRLD performs at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2018 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Chicago-born rap artist Juice WRLD dies at 21

  • Police confirmed that the 21-year-old man had suffered a medical emergency at Midway International Airport after getting off a private jet
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:46am, 9 Dec, 2019

T.I. with his daughter Deyjah Harris. The US rapper has clarified his recent statements regarding policing her hymen and her virginity.
Lifestyle /  Entertainment

US rapper T.I. walks back comment about having his daughter’s hymen checked; says she was mortified but that he ‘didn’t get it’

  • Speaking on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook series ‘Red Table Talk’, he said he was exaggerating and had no idea how sensitive people would be about it
  • Calling it ‘Hymen-gate’, he said he had been acting in ‘a very joking manner’
Topic |   Music
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 5:13am, 28 Nov, 2019

