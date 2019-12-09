US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
US Justice Department watchdog expected to find Trump Russia probe valid
- Trump claims that the Russia investigation was illegitimate and tainted by political bias from FBI leaders
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Louisiana on Thursday. Photo: AP
House investigating whether Donald Trump lied to Robert Mueller in Russia collusion inquiry, US media reports
- Federal court told that lawmakers are examining whether president’s written answers to federal investigators were untruthful
- Former deputy campaign chairman has contradicted Trump’s testimony on whether he discussed WikiLeaks with Roger Stone during 2016 campaign
