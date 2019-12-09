Zozibini Tunzi, 26, finished first ahead of the Puerto Rican and Mexican finalists. Photo: EPA
Miss Universe 2019: South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi wins, beating more than 90 contestants
- The two favourites ahead of the competition, Miss Thailand Paweensuda Saetan-Drouin and Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados, did not make final 10
- ‘I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my kind of skin and my kind of hair, was never considered to be beautiful,’ she said
Topic | Fame and celebrity
