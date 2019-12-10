A visitor takes a photo of Maurizio Cattelan's “Comedian” at Art Basel Miami on Friday. Photo: AFP
US$120,000 banana wall at Art Basel vandalised with Jeffrey Epstein message
- Piece, titled Comedian, has been in spotlight after fruit duct-taped to wall was first sold to collector for high price, then eaten by performance artist
- Man arrested after writing that disgraced US financier ‘didn’t kill himself’ on exhibit in red lipstick
On Friday, the art gallery Perrotin sold three editions of the banana installation for at least US$120,000, stirring buzz and controversy in the art world. Photo: EPA
