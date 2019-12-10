Channels

Scarlett Johansson, Azhy Robertson and Adam Driver in the film Marriage Story. Photo: Netflix
World /  United States & Canada

Golden Globes nominations: Netflix dominates with Marriage Story and The Irishman

  • Streaming giant Netflix trounces Hollywood studios by scooping 17 film nominations
  • Martin Scorsese’s 3½-hour gangster epic and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tied for the second-most movie nods
Topic |   American films
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:23am, 10 Dec, 2019

Taiwanese director Chung Mong-hong was named best director at the 56th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei. Photo: AP
Culture /  Film & TV

Taiwan family drama ‘A Sun’ wins top honours at Golden Horse film awards amid boycott by Beijing

  • The night’s biggest winner was Taiwanese director Chung Mong-hong’s ‘A Sun’ which took best picture, best director, best actor, best supporting actor and best editing awards
  • In another move likely to annoy Beijing, Taiwanese composer Lu Lu-ming on Saturday voiced support for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests
Topic |   Taiwan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:08am, 25 Nov, 2019

