Pete Frates attends the Sportsman Of The Year ceremony in New York in December 2014. Photo: AFP
Ice bucket challenge inspiration Pete Frates dead at 34
- US athlete’s personal battle with neurodegenerative disease sparked campaign that raised millions of dollars for medical research
- People around the world posted videos and photos of themselves dumping buckets of ice water on their heads while calling for donations
Topic | Medicine
