An orca is spotted near the Norwegian city of Tromso in the Arctic Circle in January. Photo: AFP
Doting orca grandmas help raise young killer whales
- Researchers study first non-human example of the ‘grandmother effect’, where post-reproductive females assist other members of species with their offspring
- Calves whose maternal grandmother died within last two years had mortality rate 4.5 times higher than those with living grandmother
Topic | Animals
