Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A former British spy who was a source for the FBI in its probe of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign had an extended friendship with Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

The Ivanka friendship with Christopher Steele, the ex-spy behind that notorious ‘dirty dossier’ on President Trump

  • The FBI used Christopher Steele’s work as part of its investigation into Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 12:13pm, 10 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A former British spy who was a source for the FBI in its probe of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign had an extended friendship with Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

No bias in FBI’s Trump-Russia probe, watchdog finds, despite numerous errors

  • Report by Inspector General Michael Horowitz lists 17 ‘basic and fundamental’ errors and omissions that made case appear stronger than it was
  • Findings likely to give ammunition to both Trump supporters and Democratic critics in ongoing debate over legitimacy of collusion investigation
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:58am, 10 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.