A former British spy who was a source for the FBI in its probe of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign had an extended friendship with Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter. Photo: Reuters
The Ivanka friendship with Christopher Steele, the ex-spy behind that notorious ‘dirty dossier’ on President Trump
- The FBI used Christopher Steele’s work as part of its investigation into Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign
Topic | Donald Trump
A former British spy who was a source for the FBI in its probe of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign had an extended friendship with Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
No bias in FBI’s Trump-Russia probe, watchdog finds, despite numerous errors
- Report by Inspector General Michael Horowitz lists 17 ‘basic and fundamental’ errors and omissions that made case appear stronger than it was
- Findings likely to give ammunition to both Trump supporters and Democratic critics in ongoing debate over legitimacy of collusion investigation
Topic | Trump-Russia collusion investigations
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters