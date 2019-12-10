A hand written draft of a tweet for US President Donald Trump about the report of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is seen in front of the president. Photo: Reuters
Here are the Russia probe conspiracy theories debunked by the DOJ inspector general report
- The investigation was not tainted by political bias and was adequately predicated, the report found
A former British spy who was a source for the FBI in its probe of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign had an extended friendship with Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter. Photo: Reuters
The Ivanka friendship with Christopher Steele, the ex-spy behind that notorious ‘dirty dossier’ on President Trump
- The FBI used Christopher Steele’s work as part of its investigation into Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign
