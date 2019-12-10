US President Donald Trump is accused of abusing the power of his office by withholding aid to Ukraine. Photo: SIPA USA/Bloomberg
US Democrats unveil impeachment charges against President Donald Trump
- A senior House Democratic aide said they were expected to draft two articles of impeachment against Trump, one on abuse of power and the other on obstruction of Congress
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler. Photo: AP Photo
Democrats gather to prepare final impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump
- The House Judiciary Committee’s Democratic lawmakers work through the weekend to sift through evidence against the Republican president and draft formal charges
