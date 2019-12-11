Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo arrives at a general council meeting on Tuesday at the body’s headquarters in Geneva. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

WTO in last-ditch bid to save ‘Supreme Court of world trade’

  • Appellate body to shut down at midnight after years of relentless US opposition
  • Washington, accuses court of serious overreach, has blocked appointment of new judges, leaving it unable to make rulings
Topic |   World Trade Organisation (WTO)
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:39am, 11 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo arrives at a general council meeting on Tuesday at the body’s headquarters in Geneva. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.