At least one person was crammed inside a washing machine on board a truck crossing the US border from Mexico on Saturday. Photo: US Customs and Border Protection
Chinese migrants caught hiding in washing machine and other appliances while trying to cross US border
- Truck driver arrested for human smuggling after agents stop vehicle entering California from Mexico
- Total of 11 Chinese nationals detained pending criminal and immigration proceedings
US immigration
