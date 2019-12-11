Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Saudi Arabia Defence Attaché Major General Fawaz Al Fawaz (second from right) meets Saudi students at the Pensacola base in Florida on Monday. Photo: FBI via AP
World /  United States & Canada

Over 300 Saudi military aviation students grounded in US after Navy base shooting

  • Air Force Second Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, 21, killed three people before being fatally shot by sheriff’s deputy
  • Incident raises new questions about US relationship with Saudi Arabia, amid increased scrutiny over Yemen war and death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:14am, 11 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Saudi Arabia Defence Attaché Major General Fawaz Al Fawaz (second from right) meets Saudi students at the Pensacola base in Florida on Monday. Photo: FBI via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
An aerial view of the USS John F Kennedy arriving for a port visit at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

Fears for wider terror plot after mass shooting suspect filmed Saudi airman opening fire at Pensacola Navy base

  • Three additional suspects also allegedly watched videos of mass shootings at a dinner party hosted by the alleged gunman days earlier
Topic |   Crime
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 9:22pm, 8 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

An aerial view of the USS John F Kennedy arriving for a port visit at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.