Saudi Arabia Defence Attaché Major General Fawaz Al Fawaz (second from right) meets Saudi students at the Pensacola base in Florida on Monday. Photo: FBI via AP
Over 300 Saudi military aviation students grounded in US after Navy base shooting
- Air Force Second Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, 21, killed three people before being fatally shot by sheriff’s deputy
- Incident raises new questions about US relationship with Saudi Arabia, amid increased scrutiny over Yemen war and death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Topic | Saudi Arabia
An aerial view of the USS John F Kennedy arriving for a port visit at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
Fears for wider terror plot after mass shooting suspect filmed Saudi airman opening fire at Pensacola Navy base
- Three additional suspects also allegedly watched videos of mass shootings at a dinner party hosted by the alleged gunman days earlier
Topic | Crime
