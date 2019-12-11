Channels

A police officer secures the scene of a shooting that left multiple people dead in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Six killed in New Jersey shoot-out, including policeman

  • Gun battle filled streets with sound of heavy fire for hours
  • Dead officer known for work in taking illegal guns off the streets
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:08am, 11 Dec, 2019

A police officer secures the scene of a shooting that left multiple people dead in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Armed police respond to the shooting at the hospital. Photo: EPA
World /  Europe

Gunman kills self after shooting six people in Czech hospital waiting room

  • Four men and two women died after the attacker gunned down people at close range at the trauma ward of the Faculty Hospital in Ostrava, east of Prague
  • The Czech prime minister said the assailant went home, admitted his crime to his mother, then turned the gun on himself
Topic |   Crime
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:35pm, 10 Dec, 2019

Armed police respond to the shooting at the hospital. Photo: EPA
