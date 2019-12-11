A police officer secures the scene of a shooting that left multiple people dead in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Six killed in New Jersey shoot-out, including policeman
- Gun battle filled streets with sound of heavy fire for hours
- Dead officer known for work in taking illegal guns off the streets
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Armed police respond to the shooting at the hospital. Photo: EPA
Gunman kills self after shooting six people in Czech hospital waiting room
- Four men and two women died after the attacker gunned down people at close range at the trauma ward of the Faculty Hospital in Ostrava, east of Prague
- The Czech prime minister said the assailant went home, admitted his crime to his mother, then turned the gun on himself
Topic | Crime
