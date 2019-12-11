Walmart Canada apologised and removed several holiday jumpers sold by a third-party seller, including one featuring an image of Santa Claus seated at a table with three white lines that appeared to be cocaine. Photo: Walmart
It’s snow joke: Colombia threatens to sue over cocaine Christmas jumper
- Walmart has withdrawn a festive jumper that celebrates cocaine
- But Colombia still threatens to sue, saying ‘the damage was done’
Topic | Fashion
Walmart Canada apologised and removed several holiday jumpers sold by a third-party seller, including one featuring an image of Santa Claus seated at a table with three white lines that appeared to be cocaine. Photo: Walmart