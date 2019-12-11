Harbour Air pilot and CEO Greg McDougall flies the world’s first all-electric, zero-emission commercial aircraft during a test flight. Photo: AFP
Test flight: world’s first fully electric commercial aircraft is actually 62 years old
- Old yellow seaplane retrofitted with an electric motor takes inaugural test flight
- The test flight is the first step in getting the e-plane certified for commercial use
Topic | Aviation
Harbour Air pilot and CEO Greg McDougall flies the world’s first all-electric, zero-emission commercial aircraft during a test flight. Photo: AFP