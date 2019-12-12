Louis Huang of Vancouver Freedom and Democracy for China holds photos of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who are being detained by China. Photo: AFP
Canada’s opinion of China worsens as Huawei, detention rows drag into second year
- Nine out of 10 polled said they believe China cannot be trusted to uphold human rights and refrain from interfering politically in judicial matters
Topic | Canada
Louis Huang of Vancouver Freedom and Democracy for China holds photos of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who are being detained by China. Photo: AFP
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: Reuters
Parliament to scrutinise Canada-China relations in defeat for Trudeau
- Canadian lawmakers deliver on threat to examine ‘soft’ approach to Beijing with vote to form special committee
- Conservative opposition accuses prime minister of failing to stand up for Canada’s interests
Topic | Canada
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: Reuters