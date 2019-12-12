Louis Huang of Vancouver Freedom and Democracy for China holds photos of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who are being detained by China. Photo: AFP
Canada’s opinion of China worsens as Huawei, detention rows drag into second year

  • Nine out of 10 polled said they believe China cannot be trusted to uphold human rights and refrain from interfering politically in judicial matters
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:34am, 12 Dec, 2019

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: Reuters
Parliament to scrutinise Canada-China relations in defeat for Trudeau

  • Canadian lawmakers deliver on threat to examine ‘soft’ approach to Beijing with vote to form special committee
  • Conservative opposition accuses prime minister of failing to stand up for Canada’s interests
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:39pm, 11 Dec, 2019

