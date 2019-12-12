President Donald Trump at a luncheon. Photo: Washington Post
As impeachment looms, US Senate and Trump grapple over their next moves
- The House Judiciary Committee is due to meet at 8am on Wednesday Hong Kong time to consider formal articles of impeachment
Topic | Donald Trump
The video from the Trump War Room shows the president’s face superimposed on Thanos. Photo: Twitter
Trump campaign shares video depicting president as Thanos, the ‘Avengers’ villain who meets deserving fate
- Thanos’ goal in life is to wipe out half of all life in the universe
- In the Twitter video, the Trump/Thanos character snaps his fingers to make key Democrats disappear
