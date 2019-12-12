Lee Hall chose the electric chair over lethal injection – an option allowed for inmates in Tennessee who were convicted of crimes before January 1999. Photo: AP
It wasn’t smoke: US officials dismiss concerns with electric chair execution of Lee Hall
- Witnesses reported seeing a small plume of white smoke after Lee Hall received two jolts of electricity while strapped to the chair on December 5
Topic | United States
Lee Hall chose the electric chair over lethal injection – an option allowed for inmates in Tennessee who were convicted of crimes before January 1999. Photo: AP