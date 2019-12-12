The painting depicts Emiliano Zapata nude astride a horse and wearing high heels. Photo: TNS
Mexican president wades into row over portrait of naked national hero Zapata riding an aroused horse
- Painting depicts a Mexican Revolution hero Emiliano Zapata as nude, wearing high heels and a pink, broadbrimmed hat, straddling a horse
- Protesters stormed a national art gallery where the painting was on display to call for its removal
Topic | Art
The painting depicts Emiliano Zapata nude astride a horse and wearing high heels. Photo: TNS