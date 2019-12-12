The painting depicts Emiliano Zapata nude astride a horse and wearing high heels. Photo: TNS
Mexican president wades into row over portrait of naked national hero Zapata riding an aroused horse

  • Painting depicts a Mexican Revolution hero Emiliano Zapata as nude, wearing high heels and a pink, broadbrimmed hat, straddling a horse
  • Protesters stormed a national art gallery where the painting was on display to call for its removal
Topic |   Art
Agencies

Updated: 1:29pm, 12 Dec, 2019

