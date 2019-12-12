US Attorney General William Barr. Photo: Reuters
Impeachment inquiry: is William Barr America’s lawyer or Trump’s lawyer?

  • Comments and actions by America’s top law enforcement official fuel criticism that he’s not independent, but rather a surrogate for Donald Trump
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:55pm, 12 Dec, 2019

As impeachment looms, US Senate and Trump grapple over their next moves

  • The House Judiciary Committee is due to meet at 8am on Wednesday Hong Kong time to consider formal articles of impeachment
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:18am, 12 Dec, 2019

