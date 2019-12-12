Swedish youth climate activist Greta Thunberg. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump mocks climate activist Greta Thunberg, asks her to ‘chill’ and go to movies
- The US president slammed Time magazine’s naming of the Swedish teen as 2019 Person of the Year as ‘ridiculous’
- She first hit the headlines for her solo strike against global warming outside Sweden’s parliament last year
Topic | Donald Trump
Swedish youth climate activist Greta Thunberg. Photo: AFP
Greta Thunberg is Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2019. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time’s 2019 Person of the Year; Hong Kong protesters top readers’ poll
- The list of nominees included world leaders and notable figures including US President Donald Trump and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
- Time also looked at who had the most impact in 2019, with Hong Kong’s protesters coming in top among 27 million votes, and K-pop band BTS in fourth place
Topic | Climate change
Greta Thunberg is Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2019. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE