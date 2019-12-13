Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn after winning his north London electoral seat. Photo: Reuters
UK election: Jeremy Corbyn’s time as Labour leader running out after ‘disappointing night’
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party appears poised to claim a significant majority, leaving Labour to confront questions about its future
- Corbyn, an avowed socialist, shifted Labour away from the centre ground that underpinned three Labour majority governments led by Tony Blair
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his dog as he leaves a polling station in London. Photo: Reuters
UK election: exit poll shows Boris Johnson winning majority needed to push through Brexit
- PM’s Conservative Party forecast to secure 368 seats, for majority of 86
- In last five national elections, only one exit poll has got outcome wrong
