The Judiciary Committee delayed voting on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump until Friday morning. Photographer: Bloomberg
US House panel delays vote on Donald Trump impeachment until Friday
- Vote pushed back as panel’s review of the charges against Trump moved into a third day following heated debate
Topic | Donald Trump
The Judiciary Committee delayed voting on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump until Friday morning. Photographer: Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Washington Post
As impeachment looms, US Senate and Trump grapple over their next moves
- The House Judiciary Committee is due to meet at 8am on Wednesday Hong Kong time to consider formal articles of impeachment
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Washington Post