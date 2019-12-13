The Judiciary Committee delayed voting on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump until Friday morning. Photographer: Bloomberg
US House panel delays vote on Donald Trump impeachment until Friday

  • Vote pushed back as panel’s review of the charges against Trump moved into a third day following heated debate
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:35pm, 13 Dec, 2019

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Washington Post
As impeachment looms, US Senate and Trump grapple over their next moves

  • The House Judiciary Committee is due to meet at 8am on Wednesday Hong Kong time to consider formal articles of impeachment
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:18am, 12 Dec, 2019

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Washington Post
