Boris Johnson, prime minister, gestures after delivering a speech outside number 10 Downing Street in London on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
After UK election win, Boris Johnson calls for closure, healing and a ‘break from Brexit’
- ‘New partnership’ with Europe a priority for coming year, PM says in post-win speech
- Conservatives secured stunning victory at polls, giving them 80-seat majority
Scottish National Party (SNP) leader and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: AFP
Could Boris Johnson’s election victory spell end of the United Kingdom?
- Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence
- In Northern Ireland, pressure is also likely to grow for a referendum on unity with the Republic of Ireland
