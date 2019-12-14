Boris Johnson, prime minister, gestures after delivering a speech outside number 10 Downing Street in London on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
After UK election win, Boris Johnson calls for closure, healing and a ‘break from Brexit’

  • ‘New partnership’ with Europe a priority for coming year, PM says in post-win speech
  • Conservatives secured stunning victory at polls, giving them 80-seat majority
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:32am, 14 Dec, 2019

Scottish National Party (SNP) leader and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: AFP
Could Boris Johnson’s election victory spell end of the United Kingdom?

  • Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence
  • In Northern Ireland, pressure is also likely to grow for a referendum on unity with the Republic of Ireland
Topic |   Britain
Reuters

Updated: 8:50pm, 13 Dec, 2019

