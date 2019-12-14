Former US first lady Michelle Obama at an event in Vietnam on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Michelle Obama stands up for Greta Thunberg after Donald Trump’s mocking tweet
- Former US first lady tells teen climate activist to ‘ignore the doubters’ and ‘don’t let anyone dim your light’
- Trump told Thunberg to ‘chill’ and work on anger management after she was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year
Greta Thunberg is Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2019. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
