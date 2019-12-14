Former US first lady Michelle Obama at an event in Vietnam on Monday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Michelle Obama stands up for Greta Thunberg after Donald Trump’s mocking tweet

  • Former US first lady tells teen climate activist to ‘ignore the doubters’ and ‘don’t let anyone dim your light’
  • Trump told Thunberg to ‘chill’ and work on anger management after she was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 2:44am, 14 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former US first lady Michelle Obama at an event in Vietnam on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Greta Thunberg is Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2019. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time’s 2019 Person of the Year; Hong Kong protesters top readers’ poll

  • The list of nominees included world leaders and notable figures including US President Donald Trump and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
  • Time also looked at who had the most impact in 2019, with Hong Kong’s protesters coming in top among 27 million votes, and K-pop band BTS in fourth place
Topic |   Climate change
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:09am, 12 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Greta Thunberg is Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2019. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.