US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Photo: AP
As impeachment looms, Donald Trump appears to hit new Twitter record
- US president declares his innocence in avalanche of posts as House Judiciary Committee votes to approve articles of impeachment against him
- Trump’s account made 115 tweets and retweets in what could be his most active day yet on social media platform
Michelle Obama’s Twitter post focused on encouraging 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg. Photo: Reuters
Michelle Obama stands up for Greta Thunberg after Donald Trump’s mocking tweet
- Former US first lady tells teen climate activist to ‘ignore the doubters’ and ‘don’t let anyone dim your light’
- Trump told Thunberg to ‘chill’ and work on anger management after she was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year
