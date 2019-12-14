US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Photo: AP
As impeachment looms, Donald Trump appears to hit new Twitter record

  • US president declares his innocence in avalanche of posts as House Judiciary Committee votes to approve articles of impeachment against him
  • Trump’s account made 115 tweets and retweets in what could be his most active day yet on social media platform
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Associated Press

Updated: 5:06am, 14 Dec, 2019

US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Michelle Obama’s Twitter post focused on encouraging 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg. Photo: Reuters
Michelle Obama stands up for Greta Thunberg after Donald Trump’s mocking tweet

  • Former US first lady tells teen climate activist to ‘ignore the doubters’ and ‘don’t let anyone dim your light’
  • Trump told Thunberg to ‘chill’ and work on anger management after she was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Washington Post

Updated: 4:29am, 14 Dec, 2019

Michelle Obama’s Twitter post focused on encouraging 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg. Photo: Reuters
