An original cape worn by actor Christopher Reeve in the 1978 ‘Superman’ film is displayed at Julien's Auctions. Photo: AFP
Superman’s cape and Bilbo’s pipe up for grabs in Hollywood auction

  • The movie props are part of a blockbuster sale of memorabilia going under the hammer in Beverly Hills next week
  • Other items include a jacket worn by William Shatner’s Captain Kirk and props from ‘Gone with the Wind’, ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘Forrest Gump’
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:42am, 14 Dec, 2019

