An original cape worn by actor Christopher Reeve in the 1978 ‘Superman’ film is displayed at Julien's Auctions. Photo: AFP
Superman’s cape and Bilbo’s pipe up for grabs in Hollywood auction
- The movie props are part of a blockbuster sale of memorabilia going under the hammer in Beverly Hills next week
- Other items include a jacket worn by William Shatner’s Captain Kirk and props from ‘Gone with the Wind’, ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘Forrest Gump’
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Looking frail as he shuffled into a pretrial hearing in Manhattan using a walking frame, he had his US$1 million cash bail raised to US$2 million in assets after prosecutors accused him of mishandling his ankle monitor. Photo: AP
Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein reaches tentative US$25 million settlement with accusers
- The cash will be shared among more than 30 actresses and former employees who have sued the 67-year-old producer
- The deal does not cover a criminal case against Weinstein, which is set to go to trial in January in New York
Topic | Harvey Weinstein
